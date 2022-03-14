PHUKET TEST & GO

타본 팜 비치 리조트 Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5

1209 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 14, 2022
Thavorn Palm Beach Resort Phuket - Image 0
Thavorn Palm Beach Resort Phuket - Image 1
Thavorn Palm Beach Resort Phuket - Image 2
Thavorn Palm Beach Resort Phuket - Image 3
Thavorn Palm Beach Resort Phuket - Image 4
Thavorn Palm Beach Resort Phuket - Image 5
+38 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

푸켓에서 가장 유명한 해변 인 카론 비치에서 500 미터에 달하는 푸켓 호텔은 거의 없습니다. Thavorn Palm Beach Resort Phuket은 하나입니다. 이 호텔은 해변가에 위치 할뿐만 아니라 진정한 오션 프런트 럭셔리 리조트이기도합니다. Thavorn Palm Beach Resort Phuket에는 4 개의 거대한 수영장, 4 개의 거대한 워터 슬라이더, 12 에이커의 열대 및 식물 열대 우림 정원, 키즈 클럽, 동물 센터, 수영장 바, 디저트 및 커피 숍, 베이커리, 나폴리 피자 등 6 개의 식사 옵션이 있습니다. 비스트로, 국제 및 태국 퓨전 요리! 궁극의 럭셔리 푸켓 휴가를 찾고 있다면 바로 이곳에 오셨습니다.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
타본 팜 비치 리조트 Phuket 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 타본 팜 비치 리조트 Phuket
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

311 Patak Road, Karon Beach, Amphur Muang, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

파트너 호텔

Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

푸켓 아일랜드 뷰 호텔
7.9
평가
922 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
힐튼 푸켓 아카디아 리조트 & 스파
8.2
평가
1505 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
안다만 씨뷰 호텔
8.4
평가
677 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
비욘드 리조트 카론
8.4
평가
943 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
카타 고요한 빌라
8.6
평가
164 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
올드 푸켓 카론 비치 리조트
8.2
평가
1024 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
카론 프린세스 호텔
7.8
평가
507 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU