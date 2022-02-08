PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Thai Life Guesthouse - SHA EXTRA PLUS - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.4

58 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Thai Life Guesthouse - SHA EXTRA PLUS is located in the centre of Bang Niang. The Swiss management team offers clean and comfortable rooms with air conditioning and free WiFi. It is 50 metres to the big market plaza and a 10-minute walk to a beach. Free parking is provided. The property is a 30-minute drive to Khao Sok National Park. Phuket International Airport is a 1-hour drive away. Nicely furnished rooms are fitted with tiled flooring. Each room features a TV and a refrigerator. Shower facilities are included in an en suite bathroom. Selected rooms come with an electric kettle. Beverages are served at the bar and dishes can be sampled at the Thai-Life Restaurant. Guests can also experience local delicacies at local dining outlets located next to the property.

주소 /지도

67/51 Moo 5, Khukkak, Takuapa, Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

