Tamarind Garden Hotel - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Rayong
8.5

1778 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Tamarind Garden Hotel is located in the Rayong City Center area of Rayong. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 1.0 Km away, and it normally takes about 120 minutes to reach the airport. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Star Computer Center, Star Night Bazaar, Star Fresh Market. Tamarind Garden Hotel also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Rayong. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. The hotel features 90 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, garden are designed for escape and relaxation. Whatever your purpose of visit, Tamarind Garden Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Rayong.

주소 /지도

30/1 Soi Ruenkwan Sukumvit Road T.Nuenphra ,A.Muang,, Rayong City Center, Rayong, Thailand, 21000

