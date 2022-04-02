HUA HIN TEST & GO

Takiab Beach Resort - Hua Hin Test & Go Hotel

Hua Hin
7.4

362 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 2, 2022
Takiab Beach Resort - Image 0
Takiab Beach Resort - Image 1
Takiab Beach Resort - Image 2
Takiab Beach Resort - Image 3
Takiab Beach Resort - Image 4
Takiab Beach Resort - Image 5
+9 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Situated between Hua Hin and Takiab Beach, the location is a firm favorite with the Thai royal family and many of Bangkok’s rich and famous. The four-story contemporary building is a few minutes' walk from the center of Hua Hin and the beach. Hotel facilities include a travel desk, golf service, swimming pool, and coffee shop. In close proximity to the hotel resides an abundance of seafood restaurants and chilled out bars. All of the rooms at this resort are both spacious and clean, coming equipped with an array of modern conveniences to make your stay as comfortable as possible.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Takiab Beach Resort 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Takiab Beach Resort
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

33/5 - 6 Baan Huadon, Soi Ao Huadon 7, Nongkae, Khao Takiab Beach Front, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110 091-7809320

파트너 호텔

Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8
평가
958 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Surf & Sand Resort
8.8
평가
29 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hua Hin White Villa
8
평가
232 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU