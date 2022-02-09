HUA HIN TEST & GO

T Villas Huahin - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
9

115 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
T Villas Huahin - Image 0
T Villas Huahin - Image 1
T Villas Huahin - Image 2
T Villas Huahin - Image 3
T Villas Huahin - Image 4
T Villas Huahin - Image 5
+10 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, T Villas Huahin is ideally situated in Khao Tao, one of the city's most popular locales. Situated only 16 KM from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At T Villas Huahin, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service. T Villas Huahin is home to 16 guestrooms. All are tastefully furnished, and many even provide such comforts as flat screen television, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror, private entrance. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. T Villas Huahin is a smart choice for travelers to Hua Hin / Cha-am, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
T Villas Huahin 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 T Villas Huahin
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

69/26 Soi Mooban Kao-Tao. Phetkasem Road. Nong-Kae. Huahin., Khao Tao, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Surf & Sand Resort
8.8
평가
29 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8
평가
958 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU