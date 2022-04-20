PHUKET TEST & GO

Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
7.9

118 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 20, 2022
모든 추가 covid 입국 요건 을 충족해야 하며 여기에는 태국 입국을 위한 태국 패스 신청도 포함됩니다.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort is a large, well-landscaped holistic retreat option spread over 20 acres of scenic gardens. Modeled on typical Thai wellness and healthy living principles, the resort makes for a great place to experience traditional Thai culture and hospitality. The Jantra Spa Villa is one of Phuket's busiest day spas, frequented by tourists looking to unwind and rejuvenate themselves. The resort also hosts a restaurant, clubhouse, and beauty salon. One of Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort's biggest attractions is the kids club, which allows parents to relax at the spa while their children enjoy themselves in fun and educational surroundings.

점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

5/10 Moo 5 , Chaofa West Road, Vichit, Muang, just 10 minute from Tiger Muay Thai Gym, Phuket City, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

