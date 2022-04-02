SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Summer Luxury Beach Resort & Spa - Samui (SHA+) Test & Go Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.9

319 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 2, 2022
Summer Luxury Beach Resort & Spa - Image 0
Summer Luxury Beach Resort & Spa - Image 1
Summer Luxury Beach Resort & Spa - Image 2
Summer Luxury Beach Resort & Spa - Image 3
Summer Luxury Beach Resort & Spa - Image 4
Summer Luxury Beach Resort & Spa - Image 5
+30 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Summer Luxury Beach Resort & Spa is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Koh Phangan. The city center is merely 2 km away and the airport can be reached within 60 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Summer Luxury Beach Resort & Spa ensure a pleasant stay for guests. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, fireplace. Step into one of 46 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, clothes rack, free welcome drink, in-room tablet which can be found in some rooms. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as boats, canoe, water park, watersports equipment rentals, wind surfing. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Summer Luxury Beach Resort & Spa.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Summer Luxury Beach Resort & Spa 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Summer Luxury Beach Resort & Spa
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

145/40 Moo 1, Thong Sala, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

바리바나 리조트 코팡안
9.2
평가
103 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
팔리타 로지
8.8
평가
553 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
리틀 파라다이스 리조트
8.5
평가
190 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan
8.4
평가
483 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
아난타라 라사난다 코팡안 빌라
9.2
평가
333 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
산티야 코팡안 리조트 & 스파
8.9
평가
1288 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
페어 하우스 빌라 앤 스파 사무이
8.3
평가
606 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Amarin Samui Hotel
7.6
평가
241 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU