수달라 비치 리조트 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

때묻지 않은 코락 해변에서 휴식을 취하고 시원한 음료를 즐기거나 맑고 푸른 안다만 해에 몸을 담그면서 태양과 장엄한 풍경을 만끽하세요. Sudala Beach Resort는 푸켓 국제공항에서 단 84km 떨어져 있으며 목욕 가운과 에어컨이 완비된 78개의 객실을 보유하고 있습니다. 이 호텔은 2개의 수영장과 넓은 객실을 갖추고 있어 가족과 커플 모두의 요구에 부응합니다. 구내 레스토랑은 군침 도는 요리를 제공하며 태국 및 서양 해산물 요리를 모두 제공합니다. 낮에는 해변 바에서 이국적인 음료와 가벼운 스낵으로 구성된 흥미진진한 메뉴를 제공합니다. 이 3성급 부티크 호텔은 모험적인 다이빙부터 깨끗한 방니앙 해변에서의 순수한 휴식에 이르기까지 기억에 남는 즐거움을 제공합니다.