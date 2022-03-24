PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

수달라 비치 리조트 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8

281 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

때묻지 않은 코락 해변에서 휴식을 취하고 시원한 음료를 즐기거나 맑고 푸른 안다만 해에 몸을 담그면서 태양과 장엄한 풍경을 만끽하세요. Sudala Beach Resort는 푸켓 국제공항에서 단 84km 떨어져 있으며 목욕 가운과 에어컨이 완비된 78개의 객실을 보유하고 있습니다. 이 호텔은 2개의 수영장과 넓은 객실을 갖추고 있어 가족과 커플 모두의 요구에 부응합니다. 구내 레스토랑은 군침 도는 요리를 제공하며 태국 및 서양 해산물 요리를 모두 제공합니다. 낮에는 해변 바에서 이국적인 음료와 가벼운 스낵으로 구성된 흥미진진한 메뉴를 제공합니다. 이 3성급 부티크 호텔은 모험적인 다이빙부터 깨끗한 방니앙 해변에서의 순수한 휴식에 이르기까지 기억에 남는 즐거움을 제공합니다.

주소 /지도

56/4 Moo 5 T.Khuk Khak, Takaupa District, Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

