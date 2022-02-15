Star Convention Hotel (Star Hotel) (SHA Extra Plus) - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Star Convention Hotel (Star Hotel) (SHA Extra Plus)For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Rayong, Star Convention Hotel (Star Hotel) (SHA Extra Plus) is the perfect choice. Its convenient location right in the city center allows you more time to see all that Rayong has to offer.All offerings provided by Star Convention Hotel (Star Hotel) (SHA Extra Plus) help to ensure a pleasant stay for all travelers. Free internet access provided within the hotel keeps you connected throughout your stay. Airport transfer services can be booked before your check-in date, to ensure a smooth and convenient arrival or departure. Exploring Rayong is made even more convenient with the taxi, car hire and shuttle services available at the hotel.For guests arriving by car, parking is provided free of charge. Always get the assistance you need with front desk services including concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. Booking the best tickets and getting the hottest restaurant reservations are made easy with help from the hotel's ticket service. For longer stays or whenever you need it, the dry cleaning service and laundry service keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available.Feel like doing nothing? Available services like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your time at the Star Convention Hotel (Star Hotel) (SHA Extra Plus). For health reasons, smoking is not permitted anywhere inside the hotel. For guests who would like to smoke, the designated smoking areas are available.A range of amenities is offered in guestrooms at Star Convention Hotel (Star Hotel) (SHA Extra Plus). Enjoy your stay even more at the hotel, knowing that selected rooms includes blackout curtains and air conditioning. Rooms at Star Convention Hotel (Star Hotel) (SHA Extra Plus) are available with design features like a separate living room. For a bit of entertainment, guests will find daily newspaper, television and cable TV available in selected rooms.Don't worry about being thirsty as a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar are provided in guestrooms. Bathroom amenities are just as important as others, and at the hotel, you'll find a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels available. Dining and things to doEach morning you can start the day with a delicious in-house breakfast offered at Star Convention Hotel (Star Hotel) (SHA Extra Plus). Don't start your vacation days without your morning coffee, available every morning in the café. A number of great dining options at the hotel assures that you'll always have convenient and delicious choices. A great night out couldn't be easier! Enjoy a fun evening without traveling outside at the bar and nightclub.At any time of the day or night, you can serve yourself a snack at the hotel's vending machines.A day in will be as fun as a day out with ranges of recreational activities offered at Star Convention Hotel (Star Hotel) (SHA Extra Plus). A relaxing end to every day is possible with a visit to the steam room and sauna. Don't forget to make a visit or two to the hotel's pool. At Star Convention Hotel (Star Hotel) (SHA Extra Plus), every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. Enjoy your favorite drink in your swimsuit at the hotel's poolside bar.Burn off you vacation calories with a quick visit to the hotel's fitness facility. Got someone special waiting for you back home? Then easily pick up a memorable gift at the shops.Around the propertyAn array of attractions are a must-see while visiting Rayong. Find that special item or souvenir that will commemorate your trip to Rayong at Central Plaza Rayong located 1.2 km away. Be sure to visit The King Taksin Shrine located 1.3 km away, an item on every checklist of those who travel to Rayong. Clean your clubs, put on your glove, and play a round or two at St. Andrews 2000, a golf course located 3.1 km away.Reasons to stay hereCompared to other accommodations in Rayong, facilities here are rated higher than 94% of them.Compared to the city's accommodation options, this hotel scored higher than 92% of them for food and dining.Guests who stayed at this hotel have scored it higher than 93% of accommodations in the city.