BANGKOK TEST & GO

SPENZA HOTEL - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2

2804 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 14, 2022
SPENZA HOTEL - Image 0
SPENZA HOTEL - Image 1
SPENZA HOTEL - Image 2
SPENZA HOTEL - Image 3
SPENZA HOTEL - Image 4
SPENZA HOTEL - Image 5
+13 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, SPENZA HOTEL is located in the Pratunam area of Bangkok. Only away, this 3-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. SPENZA HOTEL also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, taxi service. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, clothes rack, free welcome drink, linens to please the most discerning guest. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the SPENZA HOTEL is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
SPENZA HOTEL 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 SPENZA HOTEL
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

88 Soi Phetchaburi 15, Phetchaburi Rd.,, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
평가
7337 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
평가
2605 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
평가
2062 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
평가
4953 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
평가
1085 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
평가
2458 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
평가
6272 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
평가
57 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU