PATTAYA TEST & GO

Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
9.1

868 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha - Image 0
Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha - Image 1
Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha - Image 2
Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha - Image 3
Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha - Image 4
Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha - Image 5
+37 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the business, shopping, restaurants area of Chonburi city, Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. With its location just 0km from the city center and 90km from the airport, this 4-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, restaurant. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's outdoor pool are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Chonburi, make Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha your home away from home.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

No.88 Surasak Sa-Nguan Road, Sri Racha, Chonburi, Thailand, 20110

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Pacific Park Hotel (SHA Certified)
8.2
평가
3388 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang
9
평가
153 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Top View Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
평가
39 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Bella Villa Cabana
7.7
평가
3486 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
평가
659 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
평가
611 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
평가
2305 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
평가
5 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU