Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This luxury 5-star hotel is located on lively Sukhumvit Road. Within walking distance to the BTS skytrain, it is surrounded by commercial districts as well as entertainment venues. Modern and opulent, the 345 guestrooms and suites boast unique design with complete amenities and breathtaking city views. Famous for its first-rate service and top-notch facilities, the hotel’s restaurants and bars are perfect for relaxing and socializing. Offering various body treatments in traditional Thai style, the spa provides total relaxation after a day of meetings or sightseeing.

