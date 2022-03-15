SO/ Sofitel Hua Hin - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
The first designer resort to be built in the quiet seaside town of Cha-Am’s beachfront, the SO/ Sofitel Hua Hin is as aesthetically pleasing as it is located, offering guests a unique, yet intimate, vacation experience. Each accommodation has been conceptualized as a personal retreat - spacious, luxurious, comfortable, connected, and most importantly, private. Hideaways are nestled amidst sprawling lawns and azure pools which stretch out to the beach beyond. Designed by renowned Asian architect Duangrit Bunnag, the resort has a distinct tropical feel which is accentuated by contemporary interiors using Thai textures and furniture. All rooms also contain state-of-the-art amenities which include home theater systems, iPod docking stations, 42" plasma TVs, and Wi-Fi access. Guests can indulge in the resort's fine dining options or relax by the rooftop pool with a cocktail in hand.