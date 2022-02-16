PHUKET TEST & GO

Sky View Resort Buriram - Buri Ram Sandbox Hotel

Buri Ram
7.9

92 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Situated in the Isan area, Sky View Resort Buriram is the perfect place to experience Buriram and its surroundings. The city center is merely 5 km away, and the airport can be reached within 30 minutes. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Sky View Resort Buriram ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk are readily available for the convenience of each guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids), garden, karaoke. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Sky View Resort Buriram hits the spot in many ways.

주소 /지도

58 Moo 16, Buriram-Prakhon Chai Road, Tambol Samet, Muang District, Buriram Province, Isan, Buriram, Thailand, 31000

