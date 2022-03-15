BANGKOK TEST & GO

Sky Dome Resotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
6.7

320 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Ratchadaphisek, Sky Dome Resotel is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For those of you who want to venture out, Liab Duan Night Market, Fashionlicious Tours, Chinese House are just some of the attractions available to visitors. At Sky Dome Resotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, sofa, closet, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Sky Dome Resotel is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Bangkok.

주소 /지도

114 Prasert-Manukitah Road, Kaset-Nawamin, Chorakhe Bua, Lad Phrao, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10230

