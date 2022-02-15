PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Six Senses Yao Noi - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.4

232 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 15, 2022
Six Senses Yao Noi - Image 0
Six Senses Yao Noi - Image 1
Six Senses Yao Noi - Image 2
Six Senses Yao Noi - Image 3
Six Senses Yao Noi - Image 4
Six Senses Yao Noi - Image 5
+46 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A 5-star eco-friendly property, Six Senses Yao Noi is on the picturesque island of Koh Yao Noi - between Phuket and Krabi. In addition to the water sports, this property can also organize a customized boat and bicycle tours. Guests also have access to an extensive movie and music library, and if you so wish, you can partake in a Thai cooking class before you head home. The resort only consists of private pool villas which have been constructed while keeping the natural vegetation intact. A stay at the resort is not complete without at least one trip to the exclusive spa, where treatments only include natural products. The guest relations managers are on hand at all times to make sure all your requests are met for a perfectly customized vacation at Six Senses Yao Noi.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Six Senses Yao Noi 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Six Senses Yao Noi
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

56 Moo 5, Koh Yao Noi Sub-district, Koh Yao District, Phang-nga Province, Koh Yao Noi, Phuket, Thailand, 82160

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

케이프 쿠두 호텔
9.1
평가
467 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Koh Yao Yai Village
8.6
평가
850 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Yao Yai Resort and Spa
8.9
평가
3391 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
산티야 푸켓 나타이 리조트 & 스파
9.3
평가
36 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
칼리마 리조트 앤 빌라 카오락
9
평가
577 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
카오락 멀린 리조트
8.3
평가
105 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
평가
114 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU