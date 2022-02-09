BANGKOK TEST & GO

Sivatel Bangkok Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6

1305 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Sivatel Bangkok Hotel - Image 0
Sivatel Bangkok Hotel - Image 1
Sivatel Bangkok Hotel - Image 2
Sivatel Bangkok Hotel - Image 3
Sivatel Bangkok Hotel - Image 4
Sivatel Bangkok Hotel - Image 5
+38 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in the heart of Bangkok, this business hotel is in the Ploenchit area. Guests will have easy access to the Ratchaprasong shopping district and a number of entertainment hubs in downtown Bangkok. Each of the well-appointed accommodation units at this beautiful hotel are marvelously furnished with all contemporary amenities to reflect the relaxing and working environment. At the hotel’s excellent on-site restaurant, guests can round off the bustling day of work and relish delectable meals as well as share a casual conversation with friends or family. This elegant property offers well-appointed and spacious conference and meeting rooms, fully furnished for meetings, conventions, exhibitions, concerts, and other social events. Sivatel Bangkok Hotel, with the personalized services as well as contemporary accommodation, will surely take care of guests for an upgrading life experience at a reasonable cost.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Sivatel Bangkok Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Sivatel Bangkok Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

53 Wittayu Rd, Lumpini, Pratuwan, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
평가
1762 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
평가
815 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
평가
4289 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
일레븐 호텔 방콕 수 쿰빗 11
8.9
평가
830 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
평가
58 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
평가
307 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
평가
3449 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
평가
11540 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU