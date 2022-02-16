PHUKET TEST & GO

Sima Thani Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Nakhon Ratchasima
8.4

444 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This 265-room, 5-star deluxe hotel offers guests complete luxury in a traditional Thai environment matched with a contemporary twist achieving exquisite results. Proudly boasting an award for best accommodation by the Thai Tourism Board, this hotel offers only the finest in hospitality and in-room features. Facilities include several dining and entertainment areas where guests can indulge in some after-hours karaoke or just relax over a chilled drink in the hotel bar. Sima Thani Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) is the perfect retreat for both business and leisure travelers who are accustomed to great service and accommodation.

주소 /지도

2112/2 Mittraphap Road, Amphoe Muang, Nakhonratchasima City Center, Nakhonratchasima, Thailand, 30000

