PHUKET TEST & GO

Silverwoods Hotel (SHA Extra plus) - Nakhon Pathom Sandbox Hotel

Nakhon Pathom
5.6

37 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
Silverwoods Hotel (SHA Extra plus) - Image 0
Silverwoods Hotel (SHA Extra plus) - Image 1
Silverwoods Hotel (SHA Extra plus) - Image 2
Silverwoods Hotel (SHA Extra plus) - Image 3
Silverwoods Hotel (SHA Extra plus) - Image 4
Silverwoods Hotel (SHA Extra plus) - Image 5
+19 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Silverwoods Hotel is located in the Bang Len area of Nakhon Pathom. The city center is merely 110.0 km away and the airport can be reached within 90 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Silverwoods Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out, Wi-Fi in public areas, valet parking to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, towels, closet, internet access – wireless (complimentary), whirlpool bathtub. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include hot tub, golf course (on site), outdoor pool, spa, massage are designed for escape and relaxation. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Nakhon Pathom, make Silverwoods Hotel your home away from home.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Silverwoods Hotel (SHA Extra plus) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Silverwoods Hotel (SHA Extra plus)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

888 Moo2. Tambol Paihuchang. Amphur Banglen., Bang Len, Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, 73130

인기 필터

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU