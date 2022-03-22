CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Sibsan Resort & Spa Maetaeng SHA - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.5

2267 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 22, 2022
Sibsan Resort & Spa Maetaeng SHA - Image 0
Sibsan Resort & Spa Maetaeng SHA - Image 1
Sibsan Resort & Spa Maetaeng SHA - Image 2
Sibsan Resort & Spa Maetaeng SHA - Image 3
Sibsan Resort & Spa Maetaeng SHA - Image 4
Sibsan Resort & Spa Maetaeng SHA - Image 5
+42 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

On the outskirts of Thailand's second largest city, this luxurious, all-villa property is surrounded by hills and rice paddies. Sibsan Resort & Spa Maetaeng SHA is close to the Maetaman Elephant Camp, which offers half day tour packages for guests. Spend a day exploring the historic old city with its numerous temples and handicraft shops, experience the daily living in local villages, and also hike the revered Doi Suthep. Back at the resort, you are sure to appreciate the spacious villas providing ample space as well as privacy for a truly memorable holiday in Chiang Mai. Incredible views can be taken in while dining at the La Trompe Cuisine Restaurant. Free Wi-Fi available in all rooms allows guests to share their moments cooking dinner with the provided BBQ facilities, chilling at the poolside bar, or going on one of the tours which can be arranged at the resort. Set far from the city, Sibsan Resort & Spa Maetaeng SHA makes it possible to rejuvenate before you head back home.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Sibsan Resort & Spa Maetaeng SHA 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Sibsan Resort & Spa Maetaeng SHA
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

168 Moo 2, T. Keudchang, A. Mae Taeng, Mae Taeng, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50150

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
평가
62 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Horizon Village & Resort
8.2
평가
1034 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
평가
7 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
평가
381 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
평가
65 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
평가
371 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
평가
735 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU