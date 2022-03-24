BANGKOK TEST & GO

Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.1

2554 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This luxurious property is ideally located for shoppers, being directly behind the popular Siam Paragon shopping mall. Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok offers comfortable accommodation right in the heart of the vibrant city. Providing a selection of 401 well-appointed guestrooms, each features a spacious balcony and Wi-Fi Internet access. For a rejuvenating experience, the spa offers a variety of treatments and massages for all guests to take advantage of. Not only is it a choice appealing to leisure travelers, but business travelers as well, with meeting rooms nicely presented and well-equipped. As for dining, on-site restaurants present European and contemporary Thai cuisine. Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok ensures a convenient stay due to its location and high quality services.

점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

991/9 Rama 1 Road, Pathumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

