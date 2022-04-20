PATTAYA TEST & GO

Siam @ Siam Design Hotel Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.7

11904 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 20, 2022
Siam @ Siam Design Hotel Pattaya - Image 0
Siam @ Siam Design Hotel Pattaya - Image 1
Siam @ Siam Design Hotel Pattaya - Image 2
Siam @ Siam Design Hotel Pattaya - Image 3
Siam @ Siam Design Hotel Pattaya - Image 4
Siam @ Siam Design Hotel Pattaya - Image 5
+46 사진

모든 추가 covid 입국 요건 을 충족해야 하며 여기에는 태국 입국을 위한 태국 패스 신청도 포함됩니다.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Located in the lovely area of North Pattaya, Siam @ Siam Design Hotel Pattaya enjoys a commanding position in the beaches, nightlife, shopping hub of Pattaya. The hotel lies 2 Km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Siam @ Siam Design Hotel Pattaya, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out are just a few of the facilities that set Siam @ Siam Design Hotel Pattaya apart from other hotels in the city. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror to please the most discerning guest. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, pool (kids) to make your stay truly unforgettable. Siam @ Siam Design Hotel Pattaya is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Pattaya.

모든 호텔 보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Siam @ Siam Design Hotel Pattaya 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Siam @ Siam Design Hotel Pattaya
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

390 Pattaya 2nd road, Nong Prue, Banglamung, North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

파트너 호텔

Mera Mare Pattaya
8.4
평가
1094 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
평가
593 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
평가
645 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
평가
5 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
평가
611 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
평가
261 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Cross Pattaya Pratamnak
9.7
평가
33 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
평가
8 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
평가
1288 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
평가
4921 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
평가
5085 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
평가
29 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
평가
412 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
평가
62 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
평가
2305 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
평가
314 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU