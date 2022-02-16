Shantaa Resort, Kohkood SHA Plus B4140 - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Set in Ko Kood and with Ao Tapao Beach reachable within 1.2 km, Shantaa Resort, Kohkood SHA Plus B4140 offers a tour desk, rooms, a restaurant, free WiFi and a garden. Boasting family rooms, this property also provides guests with a terrace. Rooms are equipped with a balcony with views of the sea. All guest rooms at the resort come with a seating area. At Shantaa Resort, Kohkood SHA Plus, all rooms have air conditioning and a private bathroom. Continental and à la carte breakfast options are available every morning at the accommodation. Guests at Shantaa Resort, Kohkood SHA Plus B4140 will be able to enjoy activities in and around Ko Kood, like snorkelling. Ao Noi Beach is 1.7 km from the resort, while Klong Chao Bay is 2.1 km from the property.

