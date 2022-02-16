PHUKET TEST & GO

Shantaa Resort, Kohkood SHA Plus B4140 - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
9.2

73 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Set in Ko Kood and with Ao Tapao Beach reachable within 1.2 km, Shantaa Resort, Kohkood SHA Plus B4140 offers a tour desk, rooms, a restaurant, free WiFi and a garden. Boasting family rooms, this property also provides guests with a terrace. Rooms are equipped with a balcony with views of the sea. All guest rooms at the resort come with a seating area. At Shantaa Resort, Kohkood SHA Plus, all rooms have air conditioning and a private bathroom. Continental and à la carte breakfast options are available every morning at the accommodation. Guests at Shantaa Resort, Kohkood SHA Plus B4140 will be able to enjoy activities in and around Ko Kood, like snorkelling. Ao Noi Beach is 1.7 km from the resort, while Klong Chao Bay is 2.1 km from the property.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Shantaa Resort, Kohkood SHA Plus B4140 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Shantaa Resort, Kohkood SHA Plus B4140
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

20/3 Moo 2 Tambol Kohkood,Amphur Kohkoodkoh kood, Ao Yai Ki, Koh Kood, Thailand, 23000

인기 필터

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU