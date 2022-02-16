PHUKET TEST & GO

Seven bee boutique hotel - Surin Sandbox Hotel

Surin
8.5

204 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
Seven bee boutique hotel - Image 0
Seven bee boutique hotel - Image 1
Seven bee boutique hotel - Image 2
Seven bee boutique hotel - Image 3
Seven bee boutique hotel - Image 4
Seven bee boutique hotel - Image 5
+8 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the sightseeing, culture district of Surin, Seven bee boutique hotel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Seven bee boutique hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, Wi-Fi in public areas are readily available for the convenience of each guest. Guests can choose from 69 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Surin, make Seven bee boutique hotel your home away from home.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Seven bee boutique hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Seven bee boutique hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

77/7 Moo13 , Nokmuang , Muang Surin , Surin, Mueang Surin, Surin, Thailand, 32000

인기 필터

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU