PHUKET TEST & GO

세레니티 레이크사이드 리조트 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5

77 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Serenity Lakeside Resort는 이상적인 푸켓 골프 휴가를 스타일리시하게 보낼 수 있게 해줍니다. 매개변수에 수많은 골프 코스가 있는 시내 중심가에 위치한 이 속성은 골퍼의 천국입니다. 푸켓 국제 공항에서 차로 단 35분 거리에 있으며 다양한 쇼핑 센터, 레스토랑, 바에서 10분 거리에 있어 손님들이 할 일이 절대 없을 것입니다. 21개의 넓은 객실을 보유하고 있어 소음과 인파가 문제가 되지 않습니다. 모든 객실에는 첨단 편의 시설과 편의 시설이 갖춰져 있어 확실히 만족스러운 시간을 보낼 수 있습니다. 추가 편의 시설로는 구내 레스토랑, 대형 야외 수영장 및 마사지실이 있습니다. 진정으로 독특하고 기억에 남는 경험을 원한다면 Serenity Lakeside Resort가 적합합니다.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
세레니티 레이크사이드 리조트 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 세레니티 레이크사이드 리조트
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

18/98 Moo 6,Soi Seekor, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand, 83120

