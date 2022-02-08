세레니티 레이크사이드 리조트 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Serenity Lakeside Resort는 이상적인 푸켓 골프 휴가를 스타일리시하게 보낼 수 있게 해줍니다. 매개변수에 수많은 골프 코스가 있는 시내 중심가에 위치한 이 속성은 골퍼의 천국입니다. 푸켓 국제 공항에서 차로 단 35분 거리에 있으며 다양한 쇼핑 센터, 레스토랑, 바에서 10분 거리에 있어 손님들이 할 일이 절대 없을 것입니다. 21개의 넓은 객실을 보유하고 있어 소음과 인파가 문제가 되지 않습니다. 모든 객실에는 첨단 편의 시설과 편의 시설이 갖춰져 있어 확실히 만족스러운 시간을 보낼 수 있습니다. 추가 편의 시설로는 구내 레스토랑, 대형 야외 수영장 및 마사지실이 있습니다. 진정으로 독특하고 기억에 남는 경험을 원한다면 Serenity Lakeside Resort가 적합합니다.

