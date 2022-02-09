Seabox Hostel - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

When visiting Khao Lak, you'll feel right at home at Seabox Hostel, which offers quality accommodation and great service. The hotel lies 14.7 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Seabox Hostel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, restaurant. The hotel features 16 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, television. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Seabox Hostel hits the spot in many ways.