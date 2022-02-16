PHUKET TEST & GO

Sawasdee Coco Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Rayong
6.9

1854 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
Sawasdee Coco Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Sawasdee Coco Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Sawasdee Coco Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Sawasdee Coco Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Sawasdee Coco Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Sawasdee Coco Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+20 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Sawasdee Coco Resort (SHA Extra Plus)Whatever your reason for visiting Koh Samet, Sawasdee Coco Resort (SHA Extra Plus) is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away. Take your time to enjoy the sun, surf and all that comes with it when staying at Sawasdee Coco Resort (SHA Extra Plus), just 290 m from Sai Kaew Beach.Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at Sawasdee Coco Resort (SHA Extra Plus). Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. Parking is provided free of charge for guests by the resort. The resort's ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations for entertainment and explorations.Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the laundry service offered at Sawasdee Coco Resort (SHA Extra Plus). The resort's daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice. The resort is entirely non-smoking.Guestrooms are fitted with all the amenities you need for a good night's sleep. To enhance your stay, rooms at the resort come with air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at Sawasdee Coco Resort (SHA Extra Plus) offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a balcony or terrace. The resort's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television and cable TV provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water and instant coffee are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWhat's better than a good cup of coffee? Start every vacation day at the resort with an energizing cup of quality coffee.Throughout the day, you can enjoy the activities offered at Sawasdee Coco Resort (SHA Extra Plus). While you're there, be sure to take some time to explore the easily accessible beach. Warm up at the end of the day with a visit to the massage, solarium and spa. Stay wet and wild with fun family water activities like diving.You can find a perfect memento of your trip, or grab some simple travel supplies at the shops.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Sawasdee Coco Resort (SHA Extra Plus) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Sawasdee Coco Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

95/3 Moo.4 Sai Kaew Beach, Sai Kaew Beach, Koh Samet, Thailand, 21160

인기 필터

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU