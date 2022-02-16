Sappaya Hotel by Lotus Valley Golf Resort - Chachoengsao Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Sappaya Hotel by Lotus Valley Golf Resort (SHA Plus+)The facilities and services provided by Sappaya Hotel by Lotus Valley Golf Resort (SHA Plus+) ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. Pre-plan your rides to and from the airport with the hotel's easy to book transportation services. The hotel provides shuttle services to help you find what you want in Chachoengsao.Parking is available and free, provided by the hotel for guests with their own transportation. While lodging at this wonderful hotel, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include concierge service and luggage storage. The hotel even offers a fireplace for a warm atmosphere on chilly nights. In-room conveniences include room service and daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay.Some small or last-minute needs can be quickly fulfilled by the convenience stores without having to leave the hotel. The hotel is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Experience high-quality room facilities during your stay at Sappaya Hotel by Lotus Valley Golf Resort (SHA Plus+). The hotel provides air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. The multiple room layout options at Sappaya Hotel by Lotus Valley Golf Resort (SHA Plus+) include rooms with separate living room and balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker and mini bar. Sappaya Hotel by Lotus Valley Golf Resort (SHA Plus+) also provides a hair dryer and bathrobes in its bathroom.Dining and things to doStart your vacation days in the best possible way. Begin every morning of your stay with an in-house breakfast. Wake up bright and energetic in the mornings with a cup of good coffee offered at the cafe right at the hotel. Never let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options. Have fun at night with your travel companions right at the hotel's bar.To fill your days, be sure to check out the fantastic facilities offered at Sappaya Hotel by Lotus Valley Golf Resort (SHA Plus+). The hotel's on-site pool invites you every day for a cooling dip or a few refreshing laps. The hotel's the poolside bar allows you to have the most casual of cocktail times with a mellow drink. In a competitive mood? Get sporty with your travel group or other guests at the mini golf course and golf course on site in the hotel.Souvenir shopping for yourself or those back home takes no time at all at the shops.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel scores higher than 84% of the city's accommodations on value for moneyThis hotel stands above the rest with a cleanliness score that beats 91% of accommodations in the city.This hotel stands out for its staff and service, scoring higher than 84% of the city's accommodation.