Santhiya Tree Koh Chang Resort - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.8

1597 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

The luxurious Santhiya Tree Koh Chang Resort is ideal for couples and honeymooners who want to enjoy complete relaxation and privacy. The resort is located down an isolated track leading off the main road, giving guests maximum privacy. The building has 4 stores. As the resort has been applying the concept of nature sustainability, there is no elevator available in this building. All 50 decadent bungalows are fitted with wooden furnishings and face the quieter Khlong Prao beach. The resort’s unique sunroof bathroom with a cascading mini waterfall in the bathtub and a separate shower is sure to please everyone. A short stroll from the property will take guests to a nearby bar - a favorite amongst frequent visitors. Alternatively, take advantage of the resort’s free shuttle bus services to White Sand beach, where you will find throngs of restaurants and bars serving everything under the sun. To continue with your reservation at Santhiya Tree Koh Chang Resort, please enter your arrival and departure dates into our secure online form.

주소 /지도

8/15 Klong Prao Beach, Koh Chang Trat, Klong Prao Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

