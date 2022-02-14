사이리 헛 리조트 코타오 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

전용 해변이 있는 몇 안 되는 리조트 중 하나인 Sairee Hut Resort Koh Tao의 설정은 태양, 모래 및 바다를 즐기기에 완벽합니다. 손님들은 황금빛 모래 해변에서 여유롭게 하루를 보내거나 칵테일을 마시며 해변 축구 게임을 즐기거나 다양한 종류의 수상 스포츠를 즐길 수 있습니다. Sairee Hut 숙박 시설은 국제 숙박 시설의 편안함과 함께 현지 영향을 반영합니다. 아늑한 숙박 시설과 함께 평화롭고 정통 코타오의 매력을 간직하고 있습니다. 호텔은 또한 직원이 코타오에서의 시간을 최대한 활용할 수 있도록 맞춤형 일정을 계획하는 데 도움을 줄 수 있는 투어를 제공합니다. 다양한 인기 편의 시설과 친절하고 세심한 직원 덕분에 손님들이 Sairee Hut Resort Koh Tao를 계속 찾는 것은 당연합니다.

