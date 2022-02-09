PHUKET TEST & GO

Sai Rougn Residence - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7

188 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Sai Rougn Residence - Image 0
Sai Rougn Residence - Image 1
Sai Rougn Residence - Image 2
Sai Rougn Residence - Image 3
Sai Rougn Residence - Image 4
Sai Rougn Residence - Image 5
+22 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in 2004, the Sai Rougn Residence guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Phuket for business or pleasure. With its ideal location, the hotel is situated just a kilometer from Patong Beach. The nightlife activities at Bangla Road are only two kilometers from the hotel, and Jungceylon Shopping Center is a kilometer and a half away. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. A shuttle service around Patong Beach, facilities for the disabled, a restaurant, airport transfer services, and a bicycle rental service are just a few of the facilities that set Sai Rougn Residence apart from other hotels in the city. Guestrooms feature a hair dryer, satellite/cable TV, refrigerator, complimentary bottled water, and seating area as some of the facilities at your disposal. Wonderful recreational facilities include an on-site golf course, jacuzzi, garden, and games room to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, the Sai Rougn Residence is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Sai Rougn Residence 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Sai Rougn Residence
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

17, Phetchakut RD, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

파트너 호텔

Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

반 유리 리조트 & 스파
8.1
평가
339 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
피셔맨스 하버 어반 리조트
8
평가
536 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
그린 하버 호텔 & 서비스 아파트먼트
7.7
평가
173 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
빠통 베이 힐 리조트
8.1
평가
410 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 애슐리 하이츠 파통 호텔 & 스위트
7.7
평가
1541 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
칼립소 빠통 호텔
7.4
평가
87 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
라마부린 리조트
8.1
평가
715 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
브리조텔
8.6
평가
667 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU