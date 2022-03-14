S17 @ Nimman Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

S17 @ Nimman HotelWake up to the wonder of Chiang Mai with a stay at S17 @ Nimman Hotel, located only minutes from the heart of the city. Sampling the authentic culture of Chiang Mai is easy with a stay at S17 @ Nimman Hotel, just 180 m from Museum of World Insects and Natural Wonders.The range of services provided by S17 @ Nimman Hotel ensures all travelers get the most out of their stay. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. The hotel provides taxi and car hire services to help you get to where you want to go in Chiang Mai. Parking is available and free, provided by the hotel for guests with their own transportation.While lodging at this wonderful hotel, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. The hotel's on-site laundry service helps you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less. In-room conveniences include daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. The hotel is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment.Guestrooms at S17 @ Nimman Hotel are fitted with all the amenities travelers need. The hotel provides air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. The multiple room layout options at S17 @ Nimman Hotel include rooms with separate living room and balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have cable TV to keep guests entertained.The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator, bottled water, instant coffee and instant tea. S17 @ Nimman Hotel also provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in its bathroom.Dining and things to doS17 @ Nimman Hotel lets you make the most of your time! Once there, you can enjoy countless recreational facilities offered to all guests. Have some relaxing fun with family and friends at the shared lounge and TV area.Reasons to stay hereRooms here are cheaper than 85% of accommodations in the city.This hotel's food and dining score higher than 86% of accommodations in the city.Room comfort is said to be outstanding here, scoring higher than 96% of accommodations in the city.

주소 /지도

33/3 NimmanHaemin Road Soi 17, T.Suthep, Nimmanhemin, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

