Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6

1980 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Overlooking the magnificent river view, Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers is located along the legendary Chao Phraya River. The hotel is located near Bangkok's business district and within easy reach of many of the city's entertainment and attractions. Designed for both business and leisure travelers, the hotel offers pleasant combination of warm Thai hospitality and world-class service in a modern setting. Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers offers 726 spacious guestrooms and suites with picturesque panoramic river views. Featuring the Sheraton Signature Bed, each hotel accommodation is reflected by warm, calming, and contemporary ambiance. Guests can enjoy exclusive access to Club Floors and the Sheraton Club Lounge, a complimentary shuttle boat access to the Bangkok skytrain, and the [email protected] experience. Family friendly leisure facilities include two swimming pools, a spa, a tennis court and a spacious garden area. The hotel's luxurious restaurants and bars serve a wide selection of exquisite Thai and international cuisine. The award-winning Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers is renowned as a refined 5-star Bangkok riverside hotel offering exceptional service and ensuring an unforgettable stay for all guests.

주소 /지도

2 Charoen Krung Road Soi 30 (Captain Bush Lane), Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

