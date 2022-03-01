BANGKOK TEST & GO

Rose Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.3

1001 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 1, 2022
Rose Hotel - Image 0
Rose Hotel - Image 1
Rose Hotel - Image 2
Rose Hotel - Image 3
Rose Hotel - Image 4
Rose Hotel - Image 5
+29 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Rose HotelYou'll love the exceptional convenience during your stay at Rose Hotel, located right in the heart of the city center, with an easy access to everything in Bangkok.Travelers are guaranteed to have a hassle-free stay with all the amenities and services provided by Rose Hotel. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. Your explorations of Bangkok can be assisted with the car hire services available here. Parking is provided free of charge for guests.You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. The hotel's ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations for entertainment and explorations. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the laundry service offered at Rose Hotel. In-room conveniences such as 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice.Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Rooms at Rose Hotel are designed with the guest in mind. To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with air conditioning. The hotel's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television and cable TV provided to all guests. You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker and mini bar are available in rooms.You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer and bathrobes provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at Rose Hotel, where breakfast can be provided in house. What's better than a good cup of coffee? Start every vacation day at the hotel with an energizing cup of quality coffee. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the hotel. Once there, be sure to check out bar for some in-house nighttime fun.Whether you're looking for an adventure or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, Rose Hotel has a range of activities that will meet your needs. Warm up at the end of the day with a visit to the sauna. The many offerings at Rose Hotel ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool. The poolside bar at Rose Hotel gives you a great reason to spend more time in your swimsuit.With the hotel's fitness facility, you can either get in your daily workout, or just sweat out your jet lag.Around the propertyVenture outside Rose Hotel and explore Bangkok during your stay. Your journey through Bangkok can be completed with a short shopping stop at Patpong Night Market located 360 m away. Photograph yourself in front of King Power Mahanakhon located 880 m away, which people travel great distances to see.Reasons to stay hereSpend less here on rooms than you would at 88% of other accommodations in the city.Verified reviews for this hotel's food and dining options score it better than 91% of accommodations in the city.Travelers who stayed here really appreciated the location, scoring it better than 87% of the city's other options.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Rose Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Rose Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

118 Soi Nawathualampong, Surawongse R., Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
평가
18 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
평가
4241 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
평가
307 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
평가
58 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sindhorn Kempinski Bangkok
9.3
평가
56 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
평가
4289 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
평가
6947 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU