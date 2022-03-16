RoomQuest Sukhumvit 36 BTS Thonglor - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

RoomQuest Sukhumvit 36 BTS ThonglorTake everything available in Bangkok with a comfort stay at RoomQuest Sukhumvit 36 BTS Thonglor.RoomQuest Sukhumvit 36 BTS Thonglor offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to travelers. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you need a ride from or to the airport, the hotel can arrange it before your check-in date. If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the hotel's free parking, right on-site.The hotel provides front desk services such as express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes for guests' convenience. Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? At the hotel, your favorite travel outfits will be kept clean and available with laundry service provided on-site. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Little things you forgot to pack aren't a big problem! Just stop by the convenience stores to get what you need.Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the hotel to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Each guestroom at RoomQuest Sukhumvit 36 BTS Thonglor is furnished and equipped with handy amenities. Rooms are equipped with linen service and air conditioning for your convenience. In-room entertainment such as cable TV is provided for all guests. The hotel also offers bottled water and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed.Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides a hair dryer, toiletries and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doRoomQuest Sukhumvit 36 BTS Thonglor offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool. Have fun with your friends or family, or even meet new people at the shared lounge and TV area.Around the propertyRoomQuest Sukhumvit 36 BTS Thonglor provides an excellent base for exploring the sights of Bangkok in-depth. Find some great entertainment by local acts at Soi Cowboy located 2.4 km away.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel beats 96% of accommodations in the city on value for money.Guests who stayed here rated the facilities above 95% of other accommodations in the city.This hotel scores higher than 94% of the city's accommodations for cleanliness.