Romyen Garden Place (SHA Extra Plus) - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Nakhon Ratchasima
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Well-positioned in Nakhonratchasima City Center, Romyen Garden Place is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Nakhonratchasima. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 1.4 km away, and it normally takes about 40 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Romyen Garden Place ensure a pleasant stay for guests. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage. Romyen Garden Place is home to 70 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, slippers, sofa, towels. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, massage to make your stay truly unforgettable. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Nakhonratchasima, make Romyen Garden Place your home away from home.

168/9 Jomsurangyard Road, Naimuang, Muang, Nakhonratchasima City Center, Nakhonratchasima, Thailand, 30000

