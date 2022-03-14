PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

ROBINSON KHAO LAK - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.1

53 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 14, 2022
ROBINSON KHAO LAK - Image 0
ROBINSON KHAO LAK - Image 1
ROBINSON KHAO LAK - Image 2
ROBINSON KHAO LAK - Image 3
ROBINSON KHAO LAK - Image 4
ROBINSON KHAO LAK - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in 2017, ROBINSON Club Khao Lak guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Khao Lak for business or pleasure. The city center is merely 8km away, and the airport can be reached within 90 minutes. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. ROBINSON Club Khao Lak offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Khao Lak. The property provides 24-hour security, chapel, convenience store, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop to ensure the greatest comfort. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide cleaning products, towels, additional toilet, flat screen television, sofa to please the most discerning guest. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as canoe, dart board, watersports equipment rentals, yoga room, snorkeling. ROBINSON Club Khao Lak is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Khao Lak.

주소 /지도

9/9 Moo 1 Tambol Kuk Kak, Bangsak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

