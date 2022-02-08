BANGKOK TEST & GO

Riva Surya Bangkok Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.9

1097 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Riva Surya Bangkok Hotel - Image 0
Riva Surya Bangkok Hotel - Image 1
Riva Surya Bangkok Hotel - Image 2
Riva Surya Bangkok Hotel - Image 3
Riva Surya Bangkok Hotel - Image 4
Riva Surya Bangkok Hotel - Image 5
+42 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in 2012, the Riva Surya Bangkok Hotel guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Bangkok for business or pleasure. This is a non-smoking hotel that does offer smoking rooms. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Praathit Pier, Buddhist Association, Baan Praa Thit Restaurant. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok hotel. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, valet parking, car park. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, outdoor pool, pool (kids). Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Riva Surya Bangkok Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Riva Surya Bangkok Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Riva Surya Bangkok Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

23 Phra Arthit Road, Pranakorn, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
평가
1324 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
평가
1352 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
평가
609 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
평가
2062 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
평가
1763 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
평가
778 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
평가
4953 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
평가
7337 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU