Regent Ramkhamhaeng 22 Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2

1689 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Bang Kapi, Regent Ramkhamhaeng 22 Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Bangkok. Situated only 13 Km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With the city's main attractions such as Ramkhamhaeng 29 Pier, The Mall 3 Pier, Wat Thepleela Pier within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. The facilities and services provided by Regent Ramkhamhaeng 22 Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are daily housekeeping, 24-hour security, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. The hotel features 158 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk, mini bar. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Regent Ramkhamhaeng 22 Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

주소 /지도

4 Ramkhamhaeng Soi 22 Bangkapi, Ramkhamhaeng, Bangkok, Thailand, 10240

