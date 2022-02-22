PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

Regent – Chalet, Hua Hin - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Phetchaburi
7.9

3061 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The sprawling beachfront property of Regent – Chalet, Hua Hin is a great weekend escape. The Cha-am city center is just 7 km away, while Hua Hin is a 20-minute drive from the resort. In addition to water sports, guests can spend their days playing golf, sightseeing, and shopping. The tour desk on-site can help arrange for activities as well as private transfers. Rooms at the resort are set in a garden in small chalets, giving the resort a tropical village feel. Be it two days or two weeks, you are sure to enjoy your time at Regent – Chalet, Hua Hin.

주소 /지도

849/21 Petchakasem Rd., Cha-Am,Petchburi, Cha Am Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

