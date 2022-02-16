PHUKET TEST & GO

Red Planet Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Songkhla
7.6

11955 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
Red Planet Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Red Planet Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Red Planet Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Red Planet Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Red Planet Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Red Planet Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+20 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

[HOTENAME] is located in the center of Thailand’s southern capital, a lively and colorful destination featuring excellent dining, entertainment, and shopping options. Nearby services and attractions include the Hat Yai railway station, bus and coach transportation hubs, the must visit Kim Yong Market, Wat Hat Yai Nai, Songkhla Lake - the largest in Thailand - and a vibrant nightlife. The 148-room Red Planet Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus) has redefined the value-hotel sector by offering an all-inclusive rate for every room, every night. All rooms have free high-speed Wi-Fi for up to three devices, soothing power showers, quality custom-made beds with upscale linen and many other features including air conditioning, in-room safes, hair dryers, ceiling fans and a 32-inch flat screen TV. The property also features meeting facilities and wheelchair-accessible rooms. Excellent service and amenities make Red Planet Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus) the perfect choice for travelers to this city.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Red Planet Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Red Planet Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

152-156 Niphat Uthit 2 Road, Hat Yai Central, Hat Yai, Thailand, 90110

인기 필터

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU