BANGKOK TEST & GO

Red Planet Bangkok Surawong - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4

4034 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 14, 2022
Red Planet Bangkok Surawong - Image 0
Red Planet Bangkok Surawong - Image 1
Red Planet Bangkok Surawong - Image 2
Red Planet Bangkok Surawong - Image 3
Red Planet Bangkok Surawong - Image 4
Red Planet Bangkok Surawong - Image 5
+32 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Silom, Red Planet Surawong Bangkok is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Red Planet Surawong Bangkok ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible. Guests can choose from 201 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Red Planet Surawong Bangkok is a smart choice for travelers to Bangkok, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Red Planet Bangkok Surawong 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Red Planet Bangkok Surawong
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

178 Surawong Road, Si Phraya Sub-District, Bangrak District, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
평가
18 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
평가
4241 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
평가
2226 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
평가
6947 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
평가
19 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
평가
1763 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
평가
307 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU