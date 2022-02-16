Rancho Charnvee Resort & Country Club - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Nestled in the beautiful scenery of Khao Yai, Rancho Charnvee Resort & Country Club offers you a great experience for your holiday. Guests can enjoy outdoor facilities which include the hotel's 18-hole golf course, horse ranch with training facilities and 20 horses for hire, and excellent dining restaurants both in the hotel and clubhouse. For the adventurous travelers, a private airstrip for small aircraft is also available for use of visitors to the property. Not only ideal for entertainment and leisure, Rancho Charnvee Resort & Country Club is also perfect for business needs as the hotel is ready to arrange high level management meetings and training seminars. Private hosts are available to assist and advise a tour to nearby attractions. Rancho Charnvee Resort & Country Club is the ideal choice for your stay in Khao Yai.