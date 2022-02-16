PHUKET TEST & GO

Rancho Charnvee Resort & Country Club - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Nakhon Ratchasima
8.1

513 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Nestled in the beautiful scenery of Khao Yai, Rancho Charnvee Resort & Country Club offers you a great experience for your holiday. Guests can enjoy outdoor facilities which include the hotel's 18-hole golf course, horse ranch with training facilities and 20 horses for hire, and excellent dining restaurants both in the hotel and clubhouse. For the adventurous travelers, a private airstrip for small aircraft is also available for use of visitors to the property. Not only ideal for entertainment and leisure, Rancho Charnvee Resort & Country Club is also perfect for business needs as the hotel is ready to arrange high level management meetings and training seminars. Private hosts are available to assist and advise a tour to nearby attractions. Rancho Charnvee Resort & Country Club is the ideal choice for your stay in Khao Yai.

주소 /지도

333/4 Moo. 12 Khanongphra Pakchong Nakhonrachasrima, Khao Yai National Park, Khao Yai, Thailand, 30130

