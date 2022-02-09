Rambuttri Village Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Ideal for the budget traveler, this hotel is located within walking distance of the famed backpacker street of Khao San. Located in Ratanakosin, you are in the Old City and surrounded by many cultural monuments. These include the Grand Palace, Temple of the Emerald Buddha, and Temple of Dawn among other - many of which can be reached on foot. At night, walk over to Khao San for some inexpensive dinner, cocktails, and street side shopping. The rest of Bangkok, with upscale restaurants, bars, and malls, is just a short cab ride away. Close to the tourist haven of Khao San, yet far enough to guarantee a pleasant night's sleep, Rambuttri Village Hotel is an affordable place to make base in Bangkok.