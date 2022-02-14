PHUKET TEST & GO

라마다 바이 윈덤 푸켓 사우스씨 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.5

506 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 14, 2022
Ramada by Wyndham Phuket Southsea - Image 0
Ramada by Wyndham Phuket Southsea - Image 1
Ramada by Wyndham Phuket Southsea - Image 2
Ramada by Wyndham Phuket Southsea - Image 3
Ramada by Wyndham Phuket Southsea - Image 4
Ramada by Wyndham Phuket Southsea - Image 5
+42 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ramada by Wyndham Phuket Southsea는 해변 바로 건너편에 위치한 부티크 호텔입니다. 카론 쇼핑 지역은 2분, 빠통 비치는 15분, 푸켓 시내는 20분 거리에 있습니다. 이 4성급 호텔의 152개의 각 객실은 고급 편의 시설을 갖추고 있으며 밝고 깨끗한 색상과 선으로 장식되어 있습니다. 호텔에는 오전 10시 30분부터 오후 11시까지 이용할 수 있는 인터넷 카페도 있습니다. 옥상 정원, 피트니스 룸 또는 Nantarah Spa와 같은 구내 시설을 이용하실 수 있습니다. 또한 리조트는 Morng Talay Restaurant & Bar에서 고급 식사를 제공합니다. 편리한 위치, 헌신적인 직원 및 일류 시설로 인해 Ramada by Wyndham Phuket Southsea는 여행객들 사이에서 인기가 높습니다.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
라마다 바이 윈덤 푸켓 사우스씨 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 라마다 바이 윈덤 푸켓 사우스씨
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

204 Karon Beach, Karon Road, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

파트너 호텔

Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

온 호텔 푸켓
7.3
평가
553 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
슈가 마리나 리조트-아트-카론 비치
8.4
평가
3074 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
워라 부리 푸켓 리조트 & 스파
7.7
평가
1374 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
카론 프린세스 호텔
7.8
평가
507 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
올드 푸켓 카론 비치 리조트
8.2
평가
1024 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
베스트 웨스턴 푸켓 오션 리조트
8.3
평가
541 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
힐튼 푸켓 아카디아 리조트 & 스파
8.2
평가
1505 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
퍼시픽 클럽 리조트
8.6
평가
397 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU