라마다 바이 윈덤 푸켓 사우스씨 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ramada by Wyndham Phuket Southsea는 해변 바로 건너편에 위치한 부티크 호텔입니다. 카론 쇼핑 지역은 2분, 빠통 비치는 15분, 푸켓 시내는 20분 거리에 있습니다. 이 4성급 호텔의 152개의 각 객실은 고급 편의 시설을 갖추고 있으며 밝고 깨끗한 색상과 선으로 장식되어 있습니다. 호텔에는 오전 10시 30분부터 오후 11시까지 이용할 수 있는 인터넷 카페도 있습니다. 옥상 정원, 피트니스 룸 또는 Nantarah Spa와 같은 구내 시설을 이용하실 수 있습니다. 또한 리조트는 Morng Talay Restaurant & Bar에서 고급 식사를 제공합니다. 편리한 위치, 헌신적인 직원 및 일류 시설로 인해 Ramada by Wyndham Phuket Southsea는 여행객들 사이에서 인기가 높습니다.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기 190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색