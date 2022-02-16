Raintree Residence Hotel Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Faraway from the buzzing Tanarat stretch, Raintree Residence Hotel Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) is the perfect spot for relaxation. The beautiful blue sky, twinkling stars, birds singing, rustling green leaves and rolling hills humble us to appreciate the mysterious forces of nature. Raintree Residence Hotel Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) is situated on a beautiful hill in Phayayen District of Nakhon Ratchasima province. The property is surrounded by mountains from all directions. There are many trees in our hotel. The highlight being the beautiful and ancient Rain Trees along the canal, the shades so large providing the relaxation and a nice walk around the hotel. The owner is a true book lover. Each room is decorated with book theme. The design is taken from the stories of the books and inspiration quote are hung up in the room. Therefore each room is unique in itself. This visit, guests may stay in “Johanna Bassford” Deluxe room, next time they may choose to stay in “Paulo Coelho” Suite. The different room types consist of Deluxe, Mountain Suite, Panorama Suite, and Family room with 3 to 6 beds which is a convenient option for bigger families. Their highlight is “Wan Kaew” Panorama Suite. Wan Kaew is the pen name of Her Royal Highness Princess MahaChakri Sirindhorn. Raintree Residence Hotel Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) is very honored Her Royal Highness has granted them permission to name this beautiful Suite, “Wan Kaew”. The facilities include a library, fitness, swimming pool, garden. Lunch and dinner set are available upon request. Whatever your purpose of visit, Raintree Residence Hotel Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) is an excellent choice for your stay in Khao Yai.