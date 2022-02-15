Rabbit Resort (SHA Certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The award-winning Rabbit Resort (SHA Certified) is best described as a historic Thai village located on the luxury Dongtan Beach in Pattaya. The 49 Thai Beach Villas feature one and two stories and boasts Thai ambiance using reclaimed wood and lush tropical gardens set within a beautiful forest. The resort is all about nature, sweet singing birds, and excellent service with personal attention. Two separate pools can be enjoyed, a quiet one for adults and a fun one for families. A 24-hour front desk, babysitting, and room service all add to the splendor of the stay. Pets are even allowed here, leaving no one in the family out. Guests will experience a genuinely memorable Thai holiday at Rabbit Resort (SHA Certified).

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기 190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색