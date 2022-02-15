PATTAYA TEST & GO

Rabbit Resort (SHA Certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.8

1250 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 15, 2022
Rabbit Resort (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Rabbit Resort (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Rabbit Resort (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Rabbit Resort (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Rabbit Resort (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Rabbit Resort (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+16 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The award-winning Rabbit Resort (SHA Certified) is best described as a historic Thai village located on the luxury Dongtan Beach in Pattaya. The 49 Thai Beach Villas feature one and two stories and boasts Thai ambiance using reclaimed wood and lush tropical gardens set within a beautiful forest. The resort is all about nature, sweet singing birds, and excellent service with personal attention. Two separate pools can be enjoyed, a quiet one for adults and a fun one for families. A 24-hour front desk, babysitting, and room service all add to the splendor of the stay. Pets are even allowed here, leaving no one in the family out. Guests will experience a genuinely memorable Thai holiday at Rabbit Resort (SHA Certified).

점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Rabbit Resort (SHA Certified) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Rabbit Resort (SHA Certified)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

318/84 Moo 12, Soi Dongtan Police Station, Jomtien, Nongprue, Banglamung, Dong Tarn Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

