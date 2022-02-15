PHUKET TEST & GO

Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Rayong
7.7

575 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 15, 2022
Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+45 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) on the east coast of Rayong offers its guests a secluded private beach at their doorstep. The location of the hotel ensures guests have complete privacy and can enjoy total relaxation away from the busier beaches of Rayong. Ideal for romantic getaways and family vacations, Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) is set on a sprawling complex, complete with a host of in-house facilities suitable for all age groups that will leave little need to venture out of the compound at all. The large free-form outdoor pool is perfect for lounging around over a cocktail or favorite book. For the gym fanatics, the state-of-the-art fitness center offers modern equipment, as well as sauna and steam rooms. For the younger guests, the games room will surely prove popular. The five golf courses within short driving distance from the hotel will leave keen golfers spoilt for choice. Making a booking at Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) is easy with our secure online form. Just enter your dates and click.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

34 Payoon-Namrin Rd., Banchang, Ban Chang, Rayong Beach, Rayong, Thailand, 21130

인기 필터

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU