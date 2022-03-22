PHUKET TEST & GO

프린세스 씨뷰 리조트 & 스파 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.4

243 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 22, 2022
+22 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Princess Seaview Resort & Spa is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

카론의 아름다운 지역에 위치한 Princess Seaview Resort & Spa 숙박시설은 푸켓의 레스토랑, 가족 여행, 해변의 중심에 있습니다. 48km 떨어진 이 4성급 호텔은 공항에서 쉽게 이동할 수 있습니다. 본 숙소 주변에는 Karon Beach, Wat Suwankeereeket, Commemoration of Princess Mothers Stadium 등과 같은 인기 명소가 있습니다. 프린세스 씨뷰 리조트 앤 스파 숙박시설은 흠 잡을데 없는 서비스와 필수적인 모든 오락시설을 활기찬 여행자들에게 제공합니다. Wi-Fi (무료/전 객실), 24시간 경비 서비스, 편의점, 일일 청소 서비스, 난로 같은 최상급의 시설을 호텔에서 즐기실 수 있습니다. 손님께서는 152개의 객실 중에서 선택하실 수 있으며, 모든 객실은 완전한 평화와 조화의 분위기를 자아냅니다. 온수 욕조, 피트니스센터, 사우나, 실외 수영장, 실내 수영장 같은 최상급의 시설을 호텔에서 즐기실 수 있습니다. 프린세스 씨뷰 리조트 & 스파는 푸켓 여행을 위한 최고의 선택이며, 언제나 편안하고 번거롭지 않은 숙박을 제공합니다.

주소 /지도

382 Patak Road, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

