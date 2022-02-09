프린세스 카말라 비치프론트 호텔. - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

카말라 중심부에 위치한 Princess Kamala Beachfront Hotel. 푸켓을 발견하기에 이상적인 장소입니다. 40km 떨어진 이 5성급 호텔은 공항에서 쉽게 접근할 수 있습니다. 편리한 위치를 자랑하는 이 호텔은 도시의 필수 관광 명소로의 쉬운 접근을 제공합니다. 프린세스 카말라 비치프론트 호텔. 지친 여행자에게 활력을 불어넣을 수 있는 완벽한 서비스와 모든 필수 편의 시설을 제공합니다. 이 호텔은 가장 안목 있는 손님도 만족시킬 수 있는 다양한 시설을 제공합니다. 대부분의 객실에서 옷장, 무료 차, 타월, 옷걸이, 체중계 등을 제공합니다. 본 숙소에서 피트니스센터, 사우나, 실외 수영장, 마사지, 어린이 놀이터 등을 즐길 수 있습니다. 방문 목적이 무엇이든 프린세스 카말라 비치프론트 호텔. 푸켓에서의 숙박을 위한 탁월한 선택입니다.

